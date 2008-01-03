Dismembered Baby's Head Theremin is One Badass Musical Instrument

Looking for a way to make your music more demonic and creepy? Well, it's time to start learning the Theremin, as there's no instrument out there more unsettling than this baby's head Theremin that's currently for sale on eBay. Its red eyes light up when you play it! Holy crap, is it awesome. So scrape a few benjamins together and head over to eBay, before it's too late. There's always time to learn how to play it after you buy it. [eBay via Boing Boing Gadgets]