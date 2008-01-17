Disintegrator Gun Shoots 40 Rubber Bands Per Second, Provides Vengeance For Nerds

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

disintegrator.jpgThe Disintegrator gun looks like the creation of a young man who had it up to here with the constant barrage of spitballs, rubber bands and paper airplanes. In this case, the geek in question retreated to his lair only to emerge with an instrument of sheer torture to teach his bullies a lesson. Composed of 479 pieces, the Disintegrator shoots rubber bands up to 22 feet at a blistering rate of 40 per second. Its 24 revolving barrels hold up to 288 standard-sized #36 bands, and the gun can be fired from a tripod, a table mount or from the hip. We're not sure of the damage potential, but as you'll see in the video below, you don't want to be caught in the line of fire.

barrelsReady to goLooking down the barrelAction shotStake outclose up


While the Disintegrator packs quite a punch, it is not without caveats. First, you have to charge it for five hours just to get seven minutes of use out of it. You probably don't need more time than that to get your point across, but there's no Plan B in the event of enemy retaliation.

The gun is not for sale just yet—it's a one-of-a-kind hack that took two months to complete. However, the construction details are listed on the creator's site, and if you're the kind of person that needs this weapon, you probably have the background and wherewithal to build it. [Disintegrator via Tech Digest]

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

