Parrot's light switch cover with a built-in speaker to relay the digital message of your choice makes me long for a product Banhammer, a hefty blunt instrument with which I can bludgeon pointless gadgets to death, entertaining myself and sustaining plastic splinters in the process. Record your 20-second message and then flip either light switch to play it back. Costing about $15, the good thing is you get four free screws with it. [WorldStart via OhGizmo!]
Digital Messaging Light Switch Cover the First of 2008's WTF Products
