Digital Foci Pocket OLED Photo Frames

The Basics: OLED Picture frames! The 2.8-inch screen has a wrist strap, and works as an alarm clock and calendar. The 1.5-inch version has a keychain. They hold 3000 and 120 photos, and have 10000:1 and 1000:1 contrast ratios, respectively. Rechargeable.

The Catch: The $50 1.5-inch screen form factor is the one I want, but that version is only has a passive matrix screen and a mere 1000:1 contrast ratio (vs 10000:1 of the bigger $US99 version). The quality of the OLEDs in these frames is unknown.

Pocket Album Deluxe OLED 2.8 Features:

2.8" (320 x 240) Active Matrix OLED screen with contrast ratio of 10,000: 1.

Holds over 3,000 digital photos with internal flash memory.

Folder structure for organizing photos.

Also works as alarm clock and calendar.

Compact photo viewer with wrist strap.

Pocket Album OLED 1.5 Features:

1.5" Passive Matrix OLED screen with contrast ratio of 1000:1.

Holds approximately 120 digital photos with 32MB internal flash memory.

Portable digital keychain.

Pocket Album OLED Series General Features:

Runs automatic photo slideshows with adjustable time intervals or scrolls photos manually.

Supports random photo playback.

Built-in clock with automatic on/off timer.

Runs on rechargeable battery rechargeable via the included AC adapter or with USB power by connecting it to your computer.

Photo Viewer Software included for converting images from your computer to Pocket Album OLED. The Photo Viewer Software lets you crop and rotate photos you wish to transfer, before automatically resizing them for optimal storage and display on the photo viewer.