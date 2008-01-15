Desktop Boxer: The Most Advanced USB Toy of 2008?

According to the product page, the Desktop Boxer is the "most advanced USB toy of 2008" thanks to fully interactive software and realistic boxing ring sounds. Users can control the boxer's punches and movement via their keyboard, and the device will keep track of successful hits on the speed bag. Personally, I think that I will withhold judgment on the "most advanced" claim until we are further into 2008. Besides, there are already more amusing office gadgets on the market. Available for £29.99 or around $70. [Product Page via Toyology]