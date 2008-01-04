How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Dell Inspiron 1525 Is a Whole Lotta Laptop for Less than a Grand

Inspiron_1525_patterns.jpgDell's Inspiron 1525 gives you a lot for your $US999. With a 15.4-inch high-res screen, 2-GHz Intel Core 2 Duo T7250 processor, built-in webcam, and almost four-and-a-half hours' battery life and all sorts of holes for you to stick things into, including an HDMI port. Full specs are below the gallery.

CPU 2.0-GHz Intel Core 2 Duo T7250
Operating System Windows Vista Home Premium
RAM/Expandable to 2GB/4GB
Hard Drive Size/Speed 120GB/5,400 rpm
Optical Drive 8X DVD+R DL
Display/Resolution 15.4 inch/1440 x 900
Graphics Intel GMA X3100
Wireless Networking 802.11a/g/n
Ports Four USB 2.0, FireWire, HDMI, S-Video, IR, VGA, S/PDIF, Ethernet, modem, two headphone, mic
Card slots ExpressCard, 8-in-1 memory card reader
Size 14.5 x 10.8 x 1.4 inches
Weight 6 pounds
Warranty/Support One-year parts and labor/one year 24/7 toll-free

