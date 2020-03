"Senior industry sources" are making the bold claim that Dell and Google are going to announce a joint effort to make THE GOOGLE PHONE at the 3GSM conference in February. That sounds unlikely to us, and with Dell's history of putting their name on other people's gadgets (the iPod, for example), so if anything it's probably just another manufacturer announcing that they'll make an Android phone. What else could be announced at a phone conference? [MarketingWeek]