Dell Closing its Retail Store Kiosks

Those friendly Dell kiosks you've been seeing in the mall are all going away as Dell shutters all 140 stores in favour of going back to their online sales and bigger name retail outlets (like Best Buy). All their inventory-less stores will be closed, meaning that you will have to order online from the comfort of your own home instead of trekking down to the mall and doing it.

AU: Not sure if this is the same for Australia - I'll ask and let you know...

