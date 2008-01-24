Dell and Microsoft See (Product) Red for Valentine's Day

If I've learned two things in life, it's that it's noble to jump on some bandwagons, and some things just look sexy in red. That's why I was pretty happy to see that Microsoft and Dell were joining the (Product) Red charity for global AIDS relief, and that for every one of the sweet new red XPS One's that are sold, US$80 of the purchase will go directly toward buying 6 months of antiretroviral medication. If you buy a (Product) Red XPS M1530 or M1330, the donation is US$50, and if you buy the red 948 all-in-one printer, somebody gets 10 days' worth of medication. Some of you are sceptical about this program—tell me, don't you think these numbers prove that (Product) Red is working? Jump for details and more Red-ified product pics.

AU: Will look into whether these will be available in Oz and update as soon as I hear back

[Dell]

Dell and Microsoft will announce later this week that they will offer customers a simple way to make a difference, through the purchase of unique (PRODUCT) RED branded personal computers and a printer. Adding to the premium experience, all Dell (PRODUCT) RED PCs are powered by Windows Vista Ultimate (PRODUCT) RED, that include six unique desktop wallpapers, a screensaver, two innovative Windows Sidebar gadgets and a (RED)-themed Windows DreamScene. Dell is the exclusive PC and peripheral partner of (PRODUCT) RED.

• When a consumer chooses either laptop - the XPS M1530 (PRODUCT) RED or XPS M1330 (PRODUCT) RED with Windows Vista Ultimate (PRODUCT) RED (starting price $1,149 for either laptop) - Dell and Windows will make a total joint contribution of $50 directly to the Global Fund, which buys nearly 4 months of lifesaving antiretroviral medication.

• When a consumer chooses the XPS One (PRODUCT) RED with Windows Vista Ultimate (PRODUCT) RED (starting price of $1,599), Dell and Windows will make a total contribution of $80 directly to the Global Fund, which buys 6 months of lifesaving antiretroviral medication.

• When a consumer chooses the 948 All-in-one (PRODUCT) RED Printer (starting price of $149), Dell will make a $5 contribution to the Global Fund, which buys more than ten days of lifesaving antiretroviral medication.

More information about (RED) is available at www.joinred.com.