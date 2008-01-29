De-Cork Your Old-Style Wine Bottles With The Oster Inspire

If you're one of those unfortunate people who can't open a bottle of wine without snapping the cork in half, this could be for you. The Oster Inspire is a cordless, rechargeable bottle opener from Oster that does all the hard work, plus the easy work, for you so you can just drink the wine without having to think about it.

Of course, I don't think it will work all that well with the new style twist-top bottles that seem to have taken over the bottle shops of Australia, but if you have a problem with those you should probably see someone.

It's available now online for the completely reasonable price of US$20.

