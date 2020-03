If you're a TAFE or Uni student in Australia, Microsoft have got a great deal going for you. Head over to their It's Not Cheating website, fill in a form using your TAFE or Uni email address, and you can purchase a full version of Microsoft Office Ultimate for $75, or a one year license for $25. The offer ends on May 15, so you should probably hurry, and it's only for PC users at this stage.

[It's Not Cheating - Thanks Chris]