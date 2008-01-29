Dead US Spy Satellite Hurtling Towards Earth; Where's Your Car Parked?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Spy_Satellite_Maserati.jpgAn anonymous government official warned that a US intelligence satellite has lost power and could crash to earth sometime in February or March. When pushed on the matter, a National Security Council spokesman said this:

"Appropriate government agencies are monitoring the situation. Numerous satellites over the years have come out of orbit and fallen harmlessly. We are looking at potential options to mitigate any possible damage this satellite may cause."

While this is all true and should feel like a relief, I just get a chill through my spine when I hear that the government is looking at "potential options." [Reuters]

