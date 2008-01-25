Data Center Cabling Masterpieces

Having built many a PC in my day, I have a tremendous appreciation for cable organization done right. Generally, I think most data centres are organized halfway decently, but there are quite a few examples out there that are truly hideous. The gallery below should provide a little inspiration for anyone with a bag full of zip ties and a desire to keep things neat. In fact, the blend of colours, clean lines and the layouts come together in such a way that it could almost be considered art. However, the image after the break is a completely different story.

Cabling Disaster:

[Pingdom 1 and Pingdom 2 and Vibrant ]