Dash Express Runs on OpenMoko FOSS Platform, Nerds' Heads Explode

Today we learned that the seductively interactive Dash Express GPS navigator is using the OpenMoko open-source mobility platform that led to the Neo 1973 smartphone. This makes the Dash the first product based on OpenMoko's GTA0X reference design, and the GPS hardware was designed to Dash's order by OpenMoko and its parent company, FIC. Did we need one more reason to love this thing? Well, we got it. (There's a press release down below.)

OpenMoko Extends Mobile Phone to Power Next-Generation Dash GPS

New Dash Express(TM) GPS: Personal Navigation Device Leverages OpenMoko's Open Device Platform

TAIPEI, Taiwan —(Business Wire)— Jan. 2, 2008 OpenMoko and parent company FIC today announced a partnership with Dash Navigation, Inc. revealing that the Dash Express, the first Internet-connected GPS device for the consumer market, runs on the Neo mobile hardware and software platform. The partnership with Dash to build the Express device marks OpenMoko's first foray into the GPS market, and represents commercial validation of the company's mobile platform vision. The Dash Express is now available for pre-order directly from Dash Navigation.

On the heels of the successful launch of the Neo 1973, the world's first totally open FOSS mobile platform, the innovative Dash Express breaks ground as the first consumer electronics device based on the OpenMoko GTA0X reference design. Dash Express features applications developed by Dash Navigation and uses the OpenMoko kernel and bootloader. The GPS hardware was jointly designed to Dash's specifications by OpenMoko and FIC Mobility, who will manufacture the device.

"We always saw the Neo 1973 as more than a mobile phone; it's the harbinger of the coming generation of open mobile devices aimed at the Web2.0 social networking market," said Sean Moss-Pultz, CEO of OpenMoko. "We knew if we could free the phone, others would springboard from that and build revolutionary products. Dash seized the opportunity, improved the Neo hardware and OpenMoko Linux platform, and built a revolutionary product that will disrupt the mobile GPS market."

Dash marks a new kind of ODM relationship that enables companies to more easily create consumer products based on open hardware specifications and GPL licensing. OpenMoko officials predict this will enable more derivations of the Neo platform to enter the commercial market.

"Dash's support of open standards allows consumers to get the content they want into their cars," said Rob Currie, president and COO, Dash Navigation. "OpenMoko and FIC are technology leaders that have been great partners for us, and they continue to be important contributors to the development of diverse and accessible consumer mobile applications."

The Dash Express is now available for pre-order at the company's website (http://www.dash.net). The device is priced at $599.99 and includes three free months of Dash Service(1). The Dash Express will begin shipping in mid-to-late February directly from http://www.dash.net followed by broader retail distribution in Q2 2008.

OpenMoko and Dash will be featured at the press-only innovator showcase during CES, Lunch @ Piero's. The next generation of the Neo hardware platform will be announced shortly.

