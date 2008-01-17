Darkest Material Ever Is Almost Blacker Than Karl Rove's Soul

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

blackasnight.jpgIs there anything you can't do with the wonderful stuff that is nanotubes? A scientist at Rice University has created the world's darkest material ever with pure carbon nanotubes, reflecting only .045 per cent of all light shined on it. To put that in perspective, it's 100 times darker than the paint on a black Corvette, or roughly 27 per cent as dark as the viscous substance running through Karl Rove's veins. But this stuff is useful, since its ridiculous light absorption would be great for solar panels. [Houston Chronicle via MAKE]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

