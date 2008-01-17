Darkest Material Ever Is Almost Blacker Than Karl Rove's Soul

Is there anything you can't do with the wonderful stuff that is nanotubes? A scientist at Rice University has created the world's darkest material ever with pure carbon nanotubes, reflecting only .045 per cent of all light shined on it. To put that in perspective, it's 100 times darker than the paint on a black Corvette, or roughly 27 per cent as dark as the viscous substance running through Karl Rove's veins. But this stuff is useful, since its ridiculous light absorption would be great for solar panels. [Houston Chronicle via MAKE]