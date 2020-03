Remember cute Keepon, the little robot that's part Muppet, part dancing dynamo? He's back, teaching Daniel H. Wilson, author of How To Build a Robot Army, how to stop worrying and embrace cybernetics. Now that Wilson and Keepon are friends, we're imagining the undefeatable army of Keepons that will result: every opponent would compulsively drop his weapon and start to disco gently on the spot. At least, that's what we'd do. [Keepon at Carnegie Mellon]