This is coolest Guitar Hero mod ever. Dubbed the "Scratch Blaster," it's a turntable modded to play GH. It's got the five fret buttons and rather than strumming, you scratch. It even has a shoulder strap so you can play it like some sort of mutant guitar/turntable hybrid. Make it wireless and make it work for Xbox 360 and I would pay dearly for one of these things. [YouTube]
Custom Guitar Hero Turntable is Cooler Than Anything at CES
