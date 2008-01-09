Custom Guitar Hero Turntable is Cooler Than Anything at CES



This is coolest Guitar Hero mod ever. Dubbed the "Scratch Blaster," it's a turntable modded to play GH. It's got the five fret buttons and rather than strumming, you scratch. It even has a shoulder strap so you can play it like some sort of mutant guitar/turntable hybrid. Make it wireless and make it work for Xbox 360 and I would pay dearly for one of these things. [YouTube]