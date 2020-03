You could buy an ordinary 4-port USB hub and continue on your path to be a common, somewhat unremarkable human being. OR, you could buy this cubic 4-port hub and change your path to be a common, unremarkable human being who owns the most stylish USB device on the block. Your fate, your decision. But you'll never find a $US11.99 product again that can alter your status so quickly in both the geek world and the general Order of Things. [product via geekalerts]