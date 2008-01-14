Creatures-of-the-Night Nooka Watches Have Camouflage, May Not Disappear on Your Wrist

Latest in the lineup of unusual Nooka watches from designer Mark Waldman comes Creatures-of-the-Night, in camouflage patterns that make reading the time off the Zen-H style face even more befuddling. The watch was originally only going to come in boring old urban gray. But Mark couldn't contain himself, and also went for jungle green and an insanely multicoloured version that would probably only be camouflaged on Saturn. Mineral crystal glass, stainless steel back, PU wristband and brain-twisting LCD display for around $300, available this month.

[NookaStyle]