Creative's Xdock Upgrades to Glorious HD

The Pitch: Creative's Xdock has gotten a significant upgrade that allows users to upconvert their video to 720p or 1080i resolution and your music to X-Fi Xtreme Fidelity. That means that the Xdock HD can play video on an HDTV in full DTS surround sound and wirelessly play music through X-Fi Wireless Receivers connected to speakers anywhere in the home. Plus, it plays nice with the new iPod Nano and even previous-generation iPods —so you don't need to upgrade your player to enjoy the show. Available in Spring 2008 for $US399.99.

The Catch:Everything sounds great, the only question is how well does it actually work? From the press release:

