Creative Officially Unveils the inPerson Wi-Fi Video Conferencing Device

The Pitch:We got the jump on the InPerson back in December thanks to the FCC, but now we have learned that the product is actually being positioned as a portable wireless videoconferencing device as opposed to a phone, as was reported previously. Creative hopes that the inPerson will become an affordable replacement for the extremely expensive videoconferencing units often used in board rooms.

The specs are basically the same from the original article, and more info can be gleaned from the original FCC leak listed after the break. No pricing or release dates have been revealed.

The Catch: Does the inPerson really provide a significant value over more expensive systems? A hands-on is coming so we should know more soon. [FCC Leak and Creative]