Creative Officially Unveils the inPerson Wi-Fi Video Conferencing Device

Creative%20inPerson.jpgThe Pitch:We got the jump on the InPerson back in December thanks to the FCC, but now we have learned that the product is actually being positioned as a portable wireless videoconferencing device as opposed to a phone, as was reported previously. Creative hopes that the inPerson will become an affordable replacement for the extremely expensive videoconferencing units often used in board rooms.

The specs are basically the same from the original article, and more info can be gleaned from the original FCC leak listed after the break. No pricing or release dates have been revealed.
The Catch: Does the inPerson really provide a significant value over more expensive systems? A hands-on is coming so we should know more soon. [FCC Leak and Creative]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

