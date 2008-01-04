We've been using an 8GB to tote around our critical data (Futurama episodes), but Corsair's 32GB USB flash drives can carry four times as much Fry and Bender on the go. The two drives, Voyager and Survivor, will be retailing for $US229 and $US249 each—not a bad price for this much storage. The Voyager is enclosed in a proprietary all-rubber body, and the Survivor is in an aluminum water-proof body, which is kind of backwards from what you'd expect. They're not much to look at, but that's the point—you don't want anybody stealing these things.
Corsair Brings 32GB Flash Drives, College Students Get Excited
