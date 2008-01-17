There have been a number of devices that have been developed to help people use their laptops while exercising, but lets face it —that's dumb as hell. On the other hand, the Connect-a-Desk may actually prove useful by allowing users to work while standing or walking. I know that something like this certainly would have come in handy during CES, instead of constantly fighting for seats in the press room. Available for $US34.95. Believe it or not, there is actually a demo video —you can check it out after the break.
Connect a Desk for Stand Up Computing
Trending Stories Right Now
Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds
Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.