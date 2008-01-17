Connect a Desk for Stand Up Computing

There have been a number of devices that have been developed to help people use their laptops while exercising, but lets face it —that's dumb as hell. On the other hand, the Connect-a-Desk may actually prove useful by allowing users to work while standing or walking. I know that something like this certainly would have come in handy during CES, instead of constantly fighting for seats in the press room. Available for $US34.95. Believe it or not, there is actually a demo video —you can check it out after the break.

[Product Page]