Concept Stereo Adds Cuddle-ability to the Mix

The base unit in this "Bamboo" concept sound system has a display, CD slot, controls and wireless connectivity, but the clever action is in its detachable speakers. Their curving LED display acts as a music visualiser, and when mated to the base they charge up—but when you unbolt them and connect them together directly, they become a portable unit that is comfy enough to snuggle up to when you're in bed. At least, that's the opinion of designer Soohyuk Im—we'd be happy to give the final word on the subject if the concept ever becomes reality. [Yankodesigns]