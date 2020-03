AU: Is this a picture of Melbourne?! Thanks Lamul

Samsung has just popped out a ridiculously large 82" LCD TV, boasting ultra high-definition resolution of 3840 x 2160. That is a four times increase on conventional LCD standards, and word on the street is Japan has already begun testing video broadcast in ultra high-definition. We are sure that'll eat bandwidth faster than the cookie monster (Chris) eats cookies. That aside, the picture rendition is jaw dropping. Check out the gallery below.