CompactFlash Meets SATA Speeds

CompactFlash is going SATA-compatible through new CFast connectors. Why does this matter to you? Various electronics that use CompactFlash, like digital cameras, are now stuck in PATA (parallel ATA speeds) that can check out data around 133MB per second. New SATA (serial ATA) implementation will boost this rate to 3GB/second.

While CompactFlash will still have lower read/write limitations, this development is important in opening a potential bottleneck as well as paving the way for faster technologies. Sounds good to us. Hit the jump for the full press release.

COMPACTFLASH ASSOCIATION DISPLAYING NEW CFAST™ CONNECTOR & PACKAGE AT CES 2008

CFast Utilizes SATA Interface for 3Gb/sec Interface Data Rate.

Palo Alto, California - January 4, 2008 - The CompactFlash Association (CFA) announces that CFast connectors and package will be displayed at CES 2008 in the CFA booth South 3 30166.

The CFast WG was formed in July 2007 to develop the CFast specification for a CompactFlash card with a SATA (Serial ATA) interface. CFA members interested in the SATA interface should apply for inclusion in the CFA's SATA working group.

Mr. Shigeto Kanda of Canon and the CFA chairman of the board said "The development of a CompactFlash card with a SATA interface will maintain the dominance of CompactFlash in the non-consumer (embedded systems, single board computers, data recorder, etc.) markets as well as promote its use in other applications such as digital SLR cameras and professional video cameras. Having the SATA interface will be a significant step for CompactFlash."

The current PATA (parallel ATA) interface provides up to a 133MB/second interface data rate. The SATA interface will provide interface data rates up to 3Gb/sec as well as compatibility with the SATA disk drive interfaces that are increasingly being used.

CompactFlash card slots are in over 360 digital cameras/video cameras and over 745 other electronic platforms including embedded systems, single board computers, data recorders, heart monitors, defibrillators, slot machines, etc.

CompactFlash cards are currently available up to 32GB with sustained data rates of 45MB/sec. and provide the dominant SSD flash storage solution for embedded systems, single board computers and the new multi-mega pixel DSLR cameras and other devices.

The CF+ and CompactFlash Standard ensures that today's and tomorrow's digital cameras will be compatible with faster and even higher capacity CF cards, as they become available.

In addition to CompactFlash data storage cards, there are CF cards that provide I/O capability. VGA, Ethernet, modem, serial, parallel, digital phone, GSM, Bluetooth, Ethernet wireless, wand & laser barcode scanners, finger print scanners, TV and GPS CF+ cards are all available.

CFA members can participate in the CFA CFast working group and access documentation as the CFast specification is developed.