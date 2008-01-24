Colour Light DVD Turns Your TV into a Cheap Mood-Light

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

color_light_dvd_tv2.jpgIf you can't afford a Philips Aurea, can't buy a Living Colours lamp yet and you need some mood light for that "special evening," then slot this 20 minute DVD into your player and your TV will glow in a whole spectrum of colours. If you like things red and hot, or cool and blue, then you can pause on a particular frame, or just leave it on repeat for a slow psychedelic effect. From Japan's Kyouei Design, the disc is region-free and US$19. In other words: a complete rip-off. [Designboom via Technabob]

