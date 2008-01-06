Cobra Brings Radar Detectors to the 21st Century with OLEDs and Smart Car Monitoring

I thought radar detectors were a thing of the 1980s until I spotted Cobra's sexy new Super-Xtreme Range Superheterodyne Maximum Performance 12 Band XRS 9950. Even its name says "I drive a long red car very fast for reasons I won't go into now." Seriously, the 1.5" OLED screen on this baby shows you everything from battery voltage to compass heading to where Smokey lies in wait. With an add-on dongle, you can even get locations of red-light cameras. Forget my Volvo daddy-wagon, this makes me want to invest in Chevrolet's finest.

LAS VEGAS (January 4, 2008) — Chicago-based Cobra Electronics (NASDAQ: COBR) today announced the launch of its new Super-Xtreme Range Superheterodyne™ Maximum Performance 12 Band™ 2008 radar line. Following the success of the wireless remote controlled XRS R9G, the new line once again offers drivers detection of the fastest radar and laser guns—including POP Mode and KU-Band—high-resolution full-color displays and other Cobra radar mainstay features drivers have come to rely on. Cobra's 2008 radar products offer maximum performance at prices that challenge competitors' products with less features and higher prices.

The XRS 9950 and 9940 feature the ExtremeBright DataGrafix™ full-color display with alert screens and icons such as car battery voltage, signal strength and eight-point digital compass. The products feature a 1.5-inch and 1-inch OLED display, respectively, and a sleek new industrial design.

The new XRS 9950 includes the added benefit of an optional GPS locator. The locator, also available in Cobra's XRS R9G, alerts drivers of dangerous speed and red light camera locations in North America.

"In a category that's been around for more than 20 years, Cobra continues to innovate," said Tony Mirabelli, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Cobra. "Whether it's our speed and red light camera alerts, our full-color video displays or our S-XRS™ maximum performance, Cobra has transformed the radar detector from a 'nice-to-have' to a 'must have' in today's car."

In addition to the products' enhanced performance and added benefits, the 9950 and 9940 offer Cobra firsts such as Voice Alert™, which clearly annunciates signals and alerts being detected; IntelliMute®, a programmable speed sensing auto mute system that reduces false alerts; SmartPower™ to automatically shut off the unit when the vehicle's ignition is turned off; and Safety Alert® and Strobe Alert®, which alert the driver of approaching emergency vehicles and select road hazards. The XRS 9950 has an MRSP of $259.95 and the XRS 9940 has an MSRP of $229.95. Both will be available at major retailers starting in April 2008.

Beyond the flagship XRS 9950 and 9940, Cobra is also introducing upgrades to its existing line of detectors with price points ranging from $209.95 to $99.95 to suit every driver's need. Along with its maximum performance XRS radar line, Cobra's 2008 mobile navigation, two-way radio, citizens band and marine products will be on display at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 7-10 in the Central Hall, booth # 9841, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Cobra's radar, mobile navigation and two-way radio products will also be on display at CES Unveiled, January 5 in the Sands Expo and Convention Center.