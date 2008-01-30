Cobalt Blue DS Arriving Next Month, Still Smoking Hot

Our favourite Japanese pseudo-citizen at Kotaku turns up some insider verbiage on that hot hot black-and-blue sex machine of a DS Lite that Circuit City pre-emptively had up for pre-order. The warehouse just started slapping the clamshells together, which in person, says the source, looks more "purplish blue" and "awesome."

It is, in fact, the same unit as the red-and-black DS Lite. Given that it takes something like two to four weeks after packing to hit shelves, Bashcraft suggests mid-to-late Feb. for D-Day. I so wish I didn't already have a black one, which is already a slab of aesthetic satisfaction. [Kotaku]