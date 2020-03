A Circuit City employee writes on the High-Def Digest forum that Big Red is taking Toshiba's already deep HD DVD price cuts a step bloodier: They've tagged the cheap HD-A3 and higher-end HD-A30 as clearance items, moving them out the door for US$100 and US$150, respectively. Placing HD DVD on clearance effectively means Circuit City is quitting the format, at least on the hardware side. Someone ring the bell, please. [High-Def Digest via Max Console]