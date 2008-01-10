Cheapest 132-inch TV In the World

Stand aside, Panasonic. We've heard about your 150-inch TV, and we have no interest in its six-figure pricetag. Meanwhile, we found a display by Lancer that's almost as big, for only 1/10 the price ($US15,500).

Sure, this LED display is intended for commercial purposes, like basketball stadiums and Times Square, but that just makes the display all the more enticing. While the resolution isn't optimised for close viewing, the brightness of the LEDs will probably permanently blind you after half a season of 24 anyway.