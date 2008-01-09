Look at me, confident despite my probably-too-casual-for-CES hoodie attire. Why? I'm holding the latest update of the giant remote we've seen floating around the web for years. The latest LI-RC900CL version by Lax-Max include backlit keys and an LCD that tells you the time. Oh, and a stand. Never forget the stand. If and when this model ever hits stores it will run about $35.
CES's Largest Remote Finally Makes Me Feel Like Real Man
