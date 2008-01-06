We're here at CES Unveiled, the pre-pre-pre CES event that debuts some new products before the actual show starts. We're in line and already being hassled by people to get us to view their goods. The actual Unveiled opens at 4PM PST (7PM EST), and we're going to be posting loads and loads of hands-on with the best stuff here. Check back soon. Frucci may even do another white guy dance for you.
CES Unveiled: We're here
