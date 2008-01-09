CES Touchscreen Roundup

I don't know if you guys have heard, but buttons are totally out. Touchscreens? Totally in. Yeah, I know. I'm not psyched about it either. But let's see a sampling of some of the new devices you can expect to see touchscreen functionality forced into in 2008. Drumroll, please…

-RealEase Shogo Digital Picture Frame

-Asus R700 3D GPS Navigator

-iRiver Wing UMPC

-Sony Mylo 2

-Samsung SC-HMX20C HD Camcorder

-Sony NV-U83T GPS Navigator

-Logitech Harmony One IR Remote

So, sage readers: what devices have earned the right to have a touchscreen, and which ones are forcing it? Lay your judgment down in the comments.