High drama at CES! Instead of all of us being united under the umbrella of "press," some of us were arbitrarily deemed "bloggers" and others "press." I'm press, but Chen is a blogger. We aren't sure exactly what the difference is, but I assume that the CES admins will force Chen to wait for me to write up stories dryly and then he'll link to them and add some sassy commentary. We refer to his badge as the "white badge of shame." Sorry Chen, you lowly blogger.
CES Separates the Wheat From the Chaff with Blogger and Press Badges
