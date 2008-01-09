CES Cookie Lady Says Press People Are an Unusually Polite Bunch

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

bonnie_thankyou.jpgCherished CES press room cookie provider Bonnie Snyder-Lapioli tells us that 90% of the people on whom she bestows her heavenly chocolate chip cookies say "thank you." That's a pretty polite group! Bonnie's baking up the cookies from dawn to dusk, with each batch taking 25 minutes from start to finish. Jump for a mouth-watering bonus CookiePorn® shot of the results of her labour of love.

cookies_porn.jpgTake one look at this piping hot batch of scrumptious cookies and you'll understand why each of every one of us Gizmodians can't say thank you enough!

