Celestron SkyScout Scope Makes You a True Space Cadet

Match Made in the Heavens: You saw the Celestron SkyScout a while ago, and now here's a scope on which to mount it. See galaxies with the SkyScout Scope's high-power eyepiece, or get your bearings with its included its low-power counterpart. But It'll Cost Ya: To use this with the excellent $450 Celestron SkyScout spotter, you have to buy one of those, too.

The $US299 telescope, now available, works like a champ with the SkyScout piggybacking on top. . If you have your own telescope, get the SkyScout Connect, that aquaints your own scope with this easy-to-use spotter. [Celestron]