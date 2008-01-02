Celestron Digital Microscope Rocks Digital Screen and 2-Megapixel Camera

A sub-$US300 microscope with 3.5-inch digital screen and built-in camera is being launched at CES 2008 next week. Celestron's LCD Digital Microscope has three magnification levels of 4x, 10x, and 40x, as well as a 4x digital zoom and a six position color filter wheel. There's 128 MB storage memory, plus an SD card slot. Full specs are below.

Six Position Colour Filter Wheel

Compound (Biological) Microscope

USB Cable for Transferring Images to a PC

40 to 400 Power - up to 1600 Power with Digital Zoom

AC Adaptor to Power the Microscope

3.5" (88mm) LCD Screen with 4x Digital Zoom

Carrying Case Included

Built-in Digital Camera - 2 Mega Pixels

Weight - 51oz (1446g)

Top and Bottom LED Illumination

Two Year Limited Warranty

Mechanical Stage - 3.5" x 3.5" (88mm x 88mm)

128MB Internal Storage Memory

SD Card Slot

Five Prepared Slides

Objective Lens - 4x, 10x, and 40x

It should retail for $US299, and is, says Celestron, suitable for coins, molds, yeasts, bacteria and animal parts. [Celestron via I4U]