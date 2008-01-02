Celestron Digital Microscope Rocks Digital Screen and 2-Megapixel Camera

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

44340_lcddigitalmicro_mid.gifA sub-$US300 microscope with 3.5-inch digital screen and built-in camera is being launched at CES 2008 next week. Celestron's LCD Digital Microscope has three magnification levels of 4x, 10x, and 40x, as well as a 4x digital zoom and a six position color filter wheel. There's 128 MB storage memory, plus an SD card slot. Full specs are below.

Six Position Colour Filter Wheel
Compound (Biological) Microscope
USB Cable for Transferring Images to a PC
40 to 400 Power - up to 1600 Power with Digital Zoom
AC Adaptor to Power the Microscope
3.5" (88mm) LCD Screen with 4x Digital Zoom
Carrying Case Included
Built-in Digital Camera - 2 Mega Pixels
Weight - 51oz (1446g)
Top and Bottom LED Illumination
Two Year Limited Warranty
Mechanical Stage - 3.5" x 3.5" (88mm x 88mm)
128MB Internal Storage Memory
SD Card Slot
Five Prepared Slides
Objective Lens - 4x, 10x, and 40x

It should retail for $US299, and is, says Celestron, suitable for coins, molds, yeasts, bacteria and animal parts. [Celestron via I4U]

