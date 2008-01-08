Casio's EXILIM Pro EX-F1: Hands-On, 1,200 FPS Demo Video and Sample 60-Shots-per-Second Gallery

Yesterday, Casio announced it's new EXILIM Pro EX-F1, a new digital camera that can shoot up to 60 shots in one second in burst mode and a whopping 1,200 frames-per-second of video. Of course, how useful these features will be is all reliant on the quality of the media it produces, so let me show you exactly what that looks like.

We've procured both sample video of the camera shooting at 300, 600, and 1,200 frames per second as well as a gallery of 60 shots taken in one second by the camera. As you can see, the resolution of the video drops dramatically as the framerate increases, with it recording 512x384 video at 300 fps, 432x192 at 600 fps and a measly 336x96 and 1,200 fps. Sure, it's pretty cool to see a balloon bursting at such slow speeds, but how often you'd use it when the resolution is so lousy is questionable. I'd think that it'd be rare that you'd bump it up much farther than 300 fps, although even that fast is pretty sweet.



The burst shooting, on the other hand, delivers full-quality shots, which is awesome. As you can see from the gallery below, having such a huge array of shots to choose from allows you to really pick the best shot possible, and it's something we could see people getting addicted to using. Look for this sort of feature to start showing up on all sorts of cameras in the near future. Hopefully DSLRs as well, as the EX-F1 isn't one.



Last but not least, here's a video of the actual camera so you can see what to expect when it arrives.



This memory-card-filler will drop in this spring (March is the tentative plan) for $US999.99.