Casio Phone is Waterproof, Rocks 5 Megapixel Camera, 4 Colors and All Sorts of Sexy Extras

One of the big Oh Noes about working for Giz is getting to see sexy new phones, enjoying a quickening of the pulse and then thinking, "Buggerama," as you realise that said sodding handset is only available in Japan. Casio's W61CA uses Exilim technology to give you a five-megapixel camera that will survive rainstorms and being dunked in the bath. No surprise then, that it's being marketed as a sports phone, and comes in that sizzling yellow shade so beloved of Akio Morita. Full specs are below.

5.1 megapixel camera with self-timer button

35mm wide-angle lens

8x digital zoom

Auto-focus

18.9 mm thick

2.7 inches wide QVGA high resolution LCD

Mobile English dictionary

Voice commands

Micro SD card slot

DMB TV

132 grams

320 hours standby

220 mins talk time

Speaker

Earthquake warning system

Nabi disaster evacuation function

Calorie counter

Adelie Penguin anime story

Timer

Distance measurement

The W61CA comes in four colours: gold; white, green and yellow and I wish it was available in the West. [Casio via i4U]