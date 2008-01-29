Capsule Fire Extinguisher Concept Arms You With Flame-Tamping Grenades

This rugged fire-extinguisher concept contains both an oxygen supply to help you breathe and exploding powder pellets that you roll, grenade-like, into a fire to put it out at a distance. We're slightly worried at the idea of having an oxygen tank near lots of flames, but hey ho, it's great that designer Woo Seok Park is looking at improving the humble extinguisher with this Capsule concept. Our imagination now has us racing to tackle that burning building with McClane-like shouts of "Yippeekay-ay, Motherf..." Well, you know the rest. [Yanko designs]