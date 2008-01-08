Canon's HD Vixia HF10 and HF100 Need No Tape

Canon plays catch-up at this year's CES, but we're pleased over their new line of tapeless HD VIXIA camcorders all the same. Here's the rundown:

HF10: This is their top of the line consumer cam featuring two types of flash memory recording: a 16GB internal Flash drive, as well as an SDHC memory card slot. 3.3MP CMOS, 1920 x 1080 video, 24P and 30P recording.

HF100: It's the HF10, but in silver and missing the SDHC slot.

During our hands-on today, both felt great in the hand with solid build quality. Playback buttons that are mounted below the flipout display are absolutely brilliant, but we were very disappointed by the side-mounted video/menu wheel, making it awkward for your thumb to swap modes on the fly. Also of note: the HF10 cannot record both flash formats simultaneously. Here are the full specs...

CANON U.S.A. INTRODUCES THE VIXIA FAMILY OF HIGH-DEFINITION CAMCORDERS FOR THE ULTIMATE CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

Models Include Breakthrough Use of Dual Flash Memory, Genuine Canon Optics, And Other Proprietary Technologies, Expanding Consumers' Recording Options

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., January 7, 2008 - Canon U.S.A., Inc. proudly announces the VIXIA family - a new lineup of consumer High-Definition camcorders embracing Canon optical and imaging technologies for superior image quality and flexibility - at the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (Booth #12606).

The new HD camcorder family - the Canon VIXIA HF10 Dual Flash Memory camcorder, VIXIA HF100 Flash Memory camcorder and VIXIA HV30 HD camcorder - reflects Canon's commitment to High-Definition imaging excellence. In addition, the previously released HG10 AVCHD Hard Disk Drive camcorder and HR10 AVCHD DVD camcorder join the VIXIA family, giving consumers a variety of formats to choose from, all of which deliver a superior High-Definition experience. Also being introduced is the DW-100 DVD Burner*.

"We are very excited about our new VIXIA family of camcorders, as well as being an innovator by offering Dual Flash Memory," said Yuichi Ishizuka, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Imaging Group, Canon U.S.A. "Consumers are actively investing in HD televisions and they're discovering the value of capturing memories in HD. Whichever format consumers may prefer, including our revolutionary Dual Flash Memory, all VIXIA camcorders share Genuine Canon Optics and a host of Canon technologies allowing precious moments to be preserved with unrivaled color and clarity."

VIXIA Core Technologies

All VIXIA camcorders feature Canon core technologies to create HD video that possesses the highest level of image quality - a Genuine Canon HD Video Lens incorporates over 70 years of optics experience in professional broadcast and photography; a Canon designed and manufactured HD CMOS Image Sensor for Full HD (1920 x 1080) image capture; the Canon-developed DIGIC DV II Image Processor for superior color and clarity; Instant AutoFocus for fast and accurate auto focusing, crucial for HD; and SuperRange Optical Image Stabilization, which corrects a wide range of camcorder vibration for virtually shake-free images.

Dual Flash Memory - The Ultimate Consumer Convenience

Canon's breakthrough use of Dual Flash Memory - the ability to record to an internal Flash drive as well as a removable SDHC memory card - allows consumers to experience a new level of performance, style and flexibility. Dual Flash Memory allows consumers to record video to the camcorder's internal Flash drive even if they do not have a memory card. When the internal Flash drive becomes full, footage can be easily transferred to an SDHC memory card and when it comes time to view their video, the card is simply placed into a memory card reader in a computer or HDTV for instant viewing. Furthermore, having a SDHC memory card slot allows for expandability, since greater capacity can be added in the future by purchasing additional cards.

Flash Memory boasts a number of advantages and end-user benefits for maximum convenience and flexibility. Since Flash Memory is a solid-state memory format and has no moving parts, the camcorder can be smaller, more compact and lighter than ever before, allowing it to be carried anywhere. Additionally, Flash Memory is a highly stable method of storage, and as a result, accidental jolts to the camcorder are significantly less likely to result in failure or data loss. Consumers will also enjoy the camcorder's low power consumption, which leads to longer battery time. Compared with other types of storage, Flash Memory camcorders are able to read and write data faster, so users can start recording faster and have immediate access to their recorded scenes.

VIXIA HF10 Dual Flash Memory and VIXIA HF100 Flash Memory Camcorders

Despite their compact size, the VIXIA HF10 Dual Flash Memory and HF100 Flash Memory camcorders are packed with advanced technology and a wealth of features to create stunning quality video. The VIXIA HF10 Dual Flash Memory camcorder offers the flexibility of recording up to 6 hours of High-Definition video to a 16GB internal Flash drive, as well as the option of recording to an SDHC memory card. The HF100 Flash Memory camcorder features an SDHC memory card slot only. The SDHC slot provides future storage expandability with both models. These camcorders also offer other sophisticated new features, including a newly designed Genuine Canon 12x HD Video Lens, a robust Canon 3.3 Megapixel Full HD CMOS Image Sensor, and Full HD Lens-to-Screen (1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution to capture, record and output).

In addition to 24p Cinema Mode, which allows users to mimic the look of Hollywood-style movies, the VIXIA HF10 Dual Flash Memory and HF100 Flash Memory camcorders offer a new feature called 30p Progressive Mode. Canon's 30p Progressive Mode, once exclusive to pro-level camcorders, delivers clarity for fast action events, such as sports or news, and is the perfect frame rate for clips intended to be posted on the Web. A 2.7" Widescreen Multi-Angle Vivid LCD offers a wide viewing angle, making it visible from any direction. It also offers an expanded color range to more accurately reflect what users will see later on their HDTV. The models use an Intelligent Lithium-ion Battery, which indicate the remaining battery time down to the minute. Furthermore, the VIXIA HF10 Dual Flash Memory and HF100 Flash Memory camcorders offer a newly designed Mini Advanced Accessory Shoe, providing cable-free connectivity to an optional Canon microphone or video light. A microphone terminal with manual level control delivers additional audio flexibility and a fully functional 3.1 Megapixel digital camera is built right in, allowing consumers to capture high-quality still images with a wide selection of Advanced Photo features.