Canon's FS11, FS10 and FS100 Camcorders...Nine Ounces of Flash Bliss

fs10fr.JPGWe just published our hands on with Canon's new Vixia HD flash-based camcorders. Here are their new flash-based standard def offerings, the FS11, FS10 and FS100.

FS11: Records to 16GB internal memory (10 hours) or SDHC card. 1.07MP CMOS and and Canon's DIGIC DV II Image Processor. ($US599)
FS10: Like above, but records to 8GB internal memory. ($US499)
FS100: Like above, but records to an SDHC card slot only. ($US399)

FS10 front.JPGFS10 open.JPGFS10.JPGFS10 back.JPG

Impressions: Super light in your hand (9.2 ounces!), with a diameter not so different than a can of Red Bull...we like the form, but we're not so confident in steadily shooting with the standard 48x zoom. Also of note: Canon put the function wheel in its normal spot behind the record button (unlike in their new HD cameras). Here's the press release:

New Product Lineup

Canon FS11, FS10 and FS100 Flash Memory Camcorders

The FS11 Dual Flash Memory camcorder offers a 16GB internal Flash drive, for up to 10 hours of video recording, plus adds the flexibility of an SDHC memory card slot. The FS10 Dual Flash Memory camcorder offers an 8GB internal Flash drive, for up to five hours of recording capacity, and also features an SDHC card slot. The FS100 Flash Memory camcorder has an SDHC card slot only, and comes in three stylish colors - silver, navy blue and wine red. All three camcorders share Genuine Canon 48x Advanced Zoom along with a 1.07 Megapixel CCD Image Sensor, and Canon's DIGIC DV II Image Processor for exceptional color and clarity. An Intelligent Lithium-ion Battery displays the remaining recording time to the minute, and a microphone terminal provides added audio flexibility. Weighing only 9.2 ounces, these ultra-sleek camcorders are just as stunning as the images they capture.

The Canon FS11 Dual Flash Memory, FS10 Dual Flash Memory and FS100 Flash Memory camcorders are scheduled to be available in April, at the estimated retail prices of $599, $499 and $399, respectively.

