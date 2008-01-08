Canon's FS11, FS10 and FS100 Camcorders...Nine Ounces of Flash Bliss

We just published our hands on with Canon's new Vixia HD flash-based camcorders. Here are their new flash-based standard def offerings, the FS11, FS10 and FS100.

FS11: Records to 16GB internal memory (10 hours) or SDHC card. 1.07MP CMOS and and Canon's DIGIC DV II Image Processor. ($US599)

FS10: Like above, but records to 8GB internal memory. ($US499)

FS100: Like above, but records to an SDHC card slot only. ($US399)

Impressions: Super light in your hand (9.2 ounces!), with a diameter not so different than a can of Red Bull...we like the form, but we're not so confident in steadily shooting with the standard 48x zoom. Also of note: Canon put the function wheel in its normal spot behind the record button (unlike in their new HD cameras). Here's the press release: