We talked about this briefly in our review of Callpod's Dragon Bluetooth headset, but the company (who also brought you the Chargepod) is coming out with a conferencing solution as well. Instead of hooking up two Dragon headsets directly to each other, you can connect a bunch of them through a Phoenix, which serves as a teleconferencing base without making everyone crowd around a table with a Polycom on it. In fact, people don't even have to be in the same room—you could walk to the bathroom and take a leak and nobody would even know. [Callpod]
Callpod Phoenix Provides Bluetooth Conferencing With Headsets
