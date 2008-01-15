Build Me If You Want to Live, Lego Terminator Skull Gives Us the Evil Eye

We love Lego, we do, but this evil Lego skull, inspired by Arnie's death-machine Terminator, is almost a step too far toward science-fiction-becomes-reality-and-rips-our-neck-apart. Those eyes are following me! Ok, so those eyes are actually motor driven using parts from a Mindstorms set, as is the chomping jaw, but its creator Snyderman has gone so far beyond the usual comfy Lego model it's creepy. Thank god he restrained himself to just the skull. Still, a good way to entertain yourself while waiting for the next Sarah Connor Chronicle. [Brothers Brick via Gizmowatch]