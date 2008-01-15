We love Lego, we do, but this evil Lego skull, inspired by Arnie's death-machine Terminator, is almost a step too far toward science-fiction-becomes-reality-and-rips-our-neck-apart. Those eyes are following me! Ok, so those eyes are actually motor driven using parts from a Mindstorms set, as is the chomping jaw, but its creator Snyderman has gone so far beyond the usual comfy Lego model it's creepy. Thank god he restrained himself to just the skull. Still, a good way to entertain yourself while waiting for the next Sarah Connor Chronicle. [Brothers Brick via Gizmowatch]
Build Me If You Want to Live, Lego Terminator Skull Gives Us the Evil Eye
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.