How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Build Your Own Electric Roach Motel: They Can Check In, But They Won't Check Out

electric_roach_motel.jpgNobody wants to flick on a light in their kitchen to see a bunch of cockroaches scurrying about. And depending on where you live, its not like a rinky-dink little roach motel will get the job done. Those suckers can be huge. Sure you could use a baseball bat or a gun, but if you don't get the jump on them one of these super-roaches could take it right out of your hands. Then it would have a weapon. That's why you have to get serious with an electric roach motel to fry the little buggers.

The device shown here can generate 10 pulses at 400 volts per second using a 9 volt battery and a PIC12F683 with a switchable clock speed. I'm not sure what is attracting these roaches exactly, but you can be sure that if they ever cross over the plate, they are as good as dead. Hit the link for info on how to make your own. [Project Page via Hack a Day]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles