Bug Labs Open Source Do-It-Yourself Gadget Gets a Hacking Module, Pricing

Those Bug Labs open source modular gadgets—the ones that you can buy in pieces and build your own gadget with—have just gotten pricing and availability details. They're also announcing a Von Hippel module, which allows an I/O interface so you can "further" hack your BUG. If you buy the modules in the first 60 days, you'll get a discount off of the already fairly reasonable prices. All prices are listed in USD.

• BUGbase - $349 ($299 w/discount) • LCD module - $119 ($99 w/discount) • GPS module - $99 ($79 w/discount) • Camera module - $79 ($69 w/discount) • Motion detector / Accelerometer - $59 ($49 w/discount)

All these will be shipping in Q1 2008, and be served in a first come basis. No pricing yet on the Von Hippel unit (named after the MIT professor and author Eric Von Hippel).