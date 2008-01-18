Bubblegum Drum Sequencer Goes One Better, Has Edible Parts



If you liked the ball-bearing tangible drum sequencer the other day, you'll love this: some students at UC Berkeley's School of Information have created a similar device, this time combining computer imaging and bubblegum balls to create bangin' tunes. Using a similar sort of hole-matrix, this version uses nifty software which detects the colour and position of the gumballs, which we think must open up the device to a few more drum effects than you can hear in the video, but whatever—it's worth it to see the dancing.

[Bubblegum Sequencer via Technabob]