Bruketa & Zinic Pioneer Book Baking Market

Podravka, a European food company, recently received their annual report from the folks at Bruketa & Zinic, but all the pages were blank—until the book was baked. Yes, those clever fellows at Bruketa & Zini? put together an annual report that was laced with thermo-reactive ink. The initially blank pages displayed text once the book had been covered in foil and baked for 25 minutes at 100°C. The report was titled, Well Done, and we could not have thought of a better pun if you held us upside down over an alligator pit and tickled us with a fluffy feather, but it wasn't done for just humour's sake.

An included recipe sections received the same treatment. When quizzed about the strange collaboration between book and oven, the creators said the recipes were works that required diligence and precision; to get to those very recipes the potential chefs require due precision—a Darwinian selection mechanism, if you will. Well, nothing says, "Suck it, Steve, people will bake books they are so eager to read them," more than a bake-me-to-read cookbook. [dezeen]