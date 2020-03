This week's bad-taste webcam has been joined by more goth gear—this time a keyboard, mouse and mouse mat combo. Using the same recipe (take a perfectly ordinary set of computer stuff, liberally sprinkle with skulls, bones, rocks, random greenery and snakes) this time Evergreen has upped the gravestone action. Definitely one for peripherals-of-darkness fans, and any of you whose vehicle has the sticker: "If The Hearse Is Rockin', Don't Come Knockin'" displayed on its rear end. [Akihabaranews]